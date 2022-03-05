Brokerages Expect International Paper (NYSE:IP) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for International Paper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.49. International Paper posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper in the third quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 211.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in International Paper by 107.6% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in International Paper in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $42.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. International Paper has a 52-week low of $40.85 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 41.57%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

