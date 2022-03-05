Brokerages Expect Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2022

Equities research analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Galmed Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.20). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Several brokerages recently commented on GLMD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of GLMD opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.35. The firm has a market cap of $33.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 6.88. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.