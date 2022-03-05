Brokerages Expect Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Galmed Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.20). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Several brokerages recently commented on GLMD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of GLMD opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.35. The firm has a market cap of $33.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 6.88. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

