Brokerages Expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.90 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) will report $27.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Codexis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.50 million and the highest is $31.70 million. Codexis reported sales of $18.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year sales of $156.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $155.00 million to $158.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $174.04 million, with estimates ranging from $132.20 million to $225.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. Codexis’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.30. The stock had a trading volume of 772,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,313. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average is $27.56. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.76 and a beta of 1.75. Codexis has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $42.01.

In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $144,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,182,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,593,000 after acquiring an additional 563,579 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,184,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,171,000 after acquiring an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,371,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,154,000 after acquiring an additional 27,319 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,029,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,996,000 after acquiring an additional 45,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 4th quarter worth about $50,167,000.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

