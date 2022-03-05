Brokerages Expect Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.38 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.38 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.16 billion. Alcoa reported sales of $2.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full year sales of $13.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.10 billion to $14.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.06 billion to $15.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.58.

In other Alcoa news, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $2,133,797.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $806,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 81.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 78.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000.

NYSE:AA traded up $7.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.66. The company had a trading volume of 19,668,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,377,730. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $27.11 and a 52-week high of $90.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Alcoa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

