Brokerages Expect Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.77 Billion

Analysts expect Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.77 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adient’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.85 billion and the lowest is $3.69 billion. Adient posted sales of $3.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adient will report full-year sales of $14.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.80 billion to $14.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $16.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.61 billion to $16.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Adient.
Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Adient had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 0.04%. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adient by 792.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Adient during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Adient by 36,420.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Adient by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.
ADNT traded down $3.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,502,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,213. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.93. Adient has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $53.17.
About Adient (Get Rating)
Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adient (ADNT)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adient (ADNT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.