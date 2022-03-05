Brokerages Anticipate Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) will report $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lantheus’ earnings. Lantheus reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.77 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. Lantheus’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNTH. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

LNTH traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,681,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,333. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.81, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.65. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In related news, SVP Carol Walker sold 6,956 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $334,166.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $33,447.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,254 shares of company stock valued at $3,110,564 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,675,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $308,412,000 after acquiring an additional 143,451 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lantheus by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,382,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,125,000 after acquiring an additional 61,871 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,051,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,161,000 after purchasing an additional 73,133 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lantheus by 46,886.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,631,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,646 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,166,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,073,000 after purchasing an additional 169,335 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

