Brokerages Anticipate Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) to report sales of $82.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $79.10 million to $87.60 million. Lakeland Bancorp posted sales of $62.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year sales of $338.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $334.50 million to $343.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $362.40 million, with estimates ranging from $355.80 million to $369.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,552,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,456,000 after acquiring an additional 436,514 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,099,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,638,000 after acquiring an additional 890,000 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,424,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 14.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,515,000 after buying an additional 174,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,657,000 after acquiring an additional 6,769 shares during the period. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.42. 123,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,980. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.35%.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

