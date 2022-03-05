Brokerages Anticipate Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Conifer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.10). Conifer posted earnings per share of ($0.72) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Conifer will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Conifer.

Get Conifer alerts:

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Conifer at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Conifer stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $2.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,931. Conifer has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $4.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.18.

About Conifer (Get Rating)

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment is involved in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conifer (CNFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.