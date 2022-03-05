Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.2% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 585.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 104,639 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $65,091,000 after purchasing an additional 89,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $595.99 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $419.14 and a one year high of $677.76. The firm has a market cap of $244.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $597.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $555.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 target price (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.15.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

