British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,600.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BTI. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.30) price target on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSE:BTI traded down $1.42 on Friday, hitting $41.43. 6,960,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,359,299. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7354 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth $567,732,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,017,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,413,000 after buying an additional 757,854 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,952,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,994,000 after buying an additional 1,683,436 shares during the period. Skye Global Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 4,198,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,047,000 after buying an additional 2,198,000 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,579,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,283,000 after buying an additional 110,892 shares during the period. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

