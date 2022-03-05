Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.020-$0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $50.50 million-$51.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.61 million.Brightcove also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.140-$0.230 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brightcove from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Brightcove from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brightcove has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $7.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,854. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.26. Brightcove has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.34 million, a P/E ratio of 55.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.55 million. Brightcove had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brightcove will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Wheeler purchased 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $48,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCOV. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Brightcove by 118.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,675,000 after buying an additional 266,325 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Brightcove by 339.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 204,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 157,652 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Brightcove by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,783,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,448,000 after buying an additional 117,277 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Brightcove by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 89,253 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Brightcove by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 19,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

