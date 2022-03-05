BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) PT Raised to $25.00

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by SVB Leerink from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BBIO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.13.

BBIO opened at $7.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average of $34.06. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $72.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.02.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Dachille bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Daniels purchased 11,745 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $149,513.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 27,147 shares of company stock worth $382,779. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 672.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,286,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,497 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,680,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,050,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 589,880 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,681,000. Finally, M28 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,776,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

