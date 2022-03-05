Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €99.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($111.24) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BNR. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($95.51) target price on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($117.98) target price on Brenntag in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($121.35) target price on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($98.88) target price on Brenntag in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($98.31) target price on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €91.58 ($102.90).

Get Brenntag alerts:

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €68.16 ($76.58) on Friday. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($48.38) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($63.20). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €76.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is €80.11.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.