Bradford Gay Sells 7,643 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) VP Bradford Gay sold 7,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $30,113.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bradford Gay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Bradford Gay sold 11,631 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $72,228.51.

NYSE AMWL opened at $3.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $893.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.55. American Well Co. has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $24.92.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. American Well had a negative net margin of 69.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. American Well’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its position in American Well by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 16,384,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736,240 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in American Well during the 4th quarter worth $20,814,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 409.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,931,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,807 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter worth $13,176,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,792 shares during the period. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMWL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Well has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

