BOX (NYSE:BOX) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $26.00, but opened at $27.50. BOX shares last traded at $26.59, with a volume of 38,916 shares changing hands.

The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $391,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 6,068 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $157,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,307 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,741. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 474.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BOX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -85.50 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average of $25.49.

About BOX (NYSE:BOX)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

