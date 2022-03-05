BOX (NYSE:BOX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

NYSE BOX traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,364,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,529. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.50 and a beta of 1.27. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.49.

BOX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 49,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,284,893.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 245,307 shares of company stock worth $6,617,741 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BOX by 23.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,819,000 after acquiring an additional 500,169 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BOX by 1.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in BOX by 108.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 594,526 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in BOX by 16.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in BOX by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

