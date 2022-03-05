Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Receives $29.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.60.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BOX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get BOX alerts:

In other BOX news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $3,999,529.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,307 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,741. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BOX by 25.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 124,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 25,271 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BOX by 3.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 210,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOX by 123.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 980,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,197,000 after buying an additional 540,914 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 37.7% during the third quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,755,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,557,000 after buying an additional 480,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 22.5% during the third quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 217,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BOX traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,364,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,529. BOX has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $28.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.50 and a beta of 1.27.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BOX will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX Company Profile (Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.