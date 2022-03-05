Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.20.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $43.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.71, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $37.13 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.04.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 12,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $532,571.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $135,596.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,757 shares of company stock valued at $6,104,891. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $6,697,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 38,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

