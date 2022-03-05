Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Boqii (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Boqii had a negative return on equity of 219.01% and a negative net margin of 17.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.
Shares of BQ stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $49.39 million, a P/E ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 1.66. Boqii has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $6.68.
Several analysts recently weighed in on BQ shares. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Boqii from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boqii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.
Boqii Company Profile (Get Rating)
Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.
