Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Boqii (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Boqii had a negative return on equity of 219.01% and a negative net margin of 17.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Shares of BQ stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $49.39 million, a P/E ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 1.66. Boqii has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $6.68.

Get Boqii alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on BQ shares. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Boqii from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boqii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boqii during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boqii by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23,317 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boqii by 1,237.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 78,766 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Boqii by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 163,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 38,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Boqii by 425.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 175,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 142,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Boqii Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boqii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boqii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.