Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Boqii (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Boqii had a negative net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 219.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

Shares of BQ opened at $0.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.39 million, a P/E ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Boqii has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $6.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BQ. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boqii in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Boqii by 425.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 175,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 142,325 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Boqii by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 163,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 38,984 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boqii by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boqii by 1,237.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 78,766 shares in the last quarter. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on BQ shares. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Boqii from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boqii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

