Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in February

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, DNB Markets started coverage on Boozt AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

BOZTY stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.49. 2,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604. Boozt AB has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $26.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.13.

Boozt AB engages in the operation of online fashion retail stores for men, women, and children. It operates through the following business segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Others. The Boozt.com segment consists of the operational activities related to the multi-brand webstore Boozt.com. The Booztlet.com segment offers inventory clearance and retails items that do not sell within an allotted timeframe at Boozt.com.

