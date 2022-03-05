Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $360.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BOLIF. SEB Equities lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 390 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of BOLIF opened at $39.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.63. Boliden AB has a 52-week low of $31.78 and a 52-week high of $40.91.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

