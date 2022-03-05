BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Position in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.14% of 21Vianet Group worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 329.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 1,061.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VNET shares. HSBC raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.80 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 21Vianet Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

Shares of 21Vianet Group stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.12. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $933.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.21.

21Vianet Group Profile (Get Rating)

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.