BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Avantor were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 53.4% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 33.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 59.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 38,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,570,669.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $103,363.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 130,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,269,901 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 35.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

