BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 28,118 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 243.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,118 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.05% of Celsius worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,230,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,270,000 after buying an additional 26,647 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 1.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,594,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,625,000 after buying an additional 22,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 20.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,056,000 after buying an additional 197,013 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 71.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,900,000 after buying an additional 341,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 16.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,089,000 after buying an additional 110,733 shares during the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celsius alerts:

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CELH. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

Shares of CELH opened at $54.87 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.45 and a one year high of $110.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 498.86 and a beta of 2.05.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Celsius had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.