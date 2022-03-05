BMO Capital Markets Increases Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Price Target to C$51.00

Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GCAAF opened at $29.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.28 and its 200-day moving average is $28.23. Guardian Capital Group has a 1-year low of $25.69 and a 1-year high of $29.29.

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management, Financial Advisory, and Corporate Activities and Investments. The Investment Management segment includes the earning of management fees relating to investment management services provided to clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.