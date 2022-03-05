BMO Capital Markets Increases Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Price Target to C$51.00

Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Guardian Capital Group stock opened at $29.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.23. Guardian Capital Group has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $29.29.

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management, Financial Advisory, and Corporate Activities and Investments. The Investment Management segment includes the earning of management fees relating to investment management services provided to clients.

