BMO Capital Markets Boosts salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $260.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CRM. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $302.23.

salesforce.com stock opened at $203.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.07 and a 200-day moving average of $257.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.16, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $184.44 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total value of $5,310,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $289,441.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,798 shares of company stock valued at $40,640,659 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 21,178 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,396,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,256 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $767,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,290 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

