BMO Capital Markets Boosts Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Price Target to C$95.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BNS. lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$104.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Veritas Investment Research restated a buy rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.74.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $73.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $88.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $59.05 and a one year high of $74.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.18.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.7884 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

