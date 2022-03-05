BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,886,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,819,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 5.3% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned 3.67% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAX. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 85,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 25,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,236. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.75.

