BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Has $11.65 Million Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 600.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,440 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight makes up approximately 0.3% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $11,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in Church & Dwight by 19.5% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,022,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,127,000 after buying an additional 1,798,374 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,525,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,744,000 after buying an additional 97,607 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Church & Dwight by 53.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,491,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,837,000 after buying an additional 1,573,883 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 8.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,889,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,147,000 after buying an additional 306,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Church & Dwight by 74.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,705,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,784,000 after buying an additional 1,585,520 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Atlantic Securities cut Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Argus cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.36.

Shares of CHD stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,324,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.26. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $104.84.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $9,402,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 809,701 shares of company stock valued at $76,665,302 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

