Bluejay Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:BJDX) Short Interest Update

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,700 shares, a decline of 56.6% from the January 31st total of 351,600 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Dawson James started coverage on Bluejay Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Bluejay Diagnostics stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80. Bluejay Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Bluejay Diagnostics will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bluejay Diagnostics stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bluejay Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Bluejay Diagnostics at the end of the most recent quarter. 46.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bluejay Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc is a late-stage, pre-revenue medical device company. It focused on developing near-patient products for triage, diagnosis and monitoring of disease progression. Bluejay Diagnostics Inc is based in ACTON, Mass.

