Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 19.53%.

BVH opened at $28.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.44. Bluegreen Vacations has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BVH. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 15,411 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 8,642 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 819.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 20,866 shares in the last quarter. 36.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on BVH shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

