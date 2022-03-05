Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Short Interest Up 171.4% in February

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a growth of 171.4% from the January 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 902.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 140,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $180,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 125.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.68. 2,180,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.23. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc operates as a technology development and manufacturing company, which engages in delivering television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions for applications. It also offers system operators and integrators serving the cable, broadcast, satellite, institutional, and professional video markets with solutions for the provision of content contribution, distribution, and video delivery to homes and businesses.

