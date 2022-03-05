Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) EVP Sells $21,354.55 in Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $21,354.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $31.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.28. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.26 and a 52-week high of $34.04.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 55.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 253.6% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,635,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,681 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,113,000 after purchasing an additional 682,119 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,807,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,038,000 after purchasing an additional 654,618 shares during the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $10,717,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $10,465,000. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.