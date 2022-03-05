Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) EVP Sells $21,354.55 in Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $21,354.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $31.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.28. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.26 and a 52-week high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 55.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.18%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 253.6% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,635,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,681 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,113,000 after purchasing an additional 682,119 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,807,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,038,000 after purchasing an additional 654,618 shares during the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $10,717,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $10,465,000. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

