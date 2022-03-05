BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a growth of 114.1% from the January 31st total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MQY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 211.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,747. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.96.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

