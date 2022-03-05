BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (MYI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by 1.9% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:MYI opened at $13.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.42. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $15.19.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
