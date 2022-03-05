BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (MYI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by 1.9% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MYI opened at $13.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.42. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $15.19.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 40.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 7,482 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the fourth quarter worth about $961,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,676,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 175,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 20,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

