BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 62.4% from the January 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE MPA opened at $13.96 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the third quarter valued at about $309,000. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

