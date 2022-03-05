BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 62.4% from the January 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NYSE MPA opened at $13.96 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.75.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (MPA)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.