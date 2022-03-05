BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (MVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0585 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 5.7% over the last three years.

MVT stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.21. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $17.90.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 17.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 43,664 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 37,364 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 17.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 3.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc operates as mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. It invests under normal market conditions in municipal bonds rated investment grade and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

