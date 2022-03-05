BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 69.5% from the January 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the third quarter valued at $214,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 17.6% in the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the third quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter.

BYM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.96. 26,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,603. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $16.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

