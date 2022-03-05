Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 655,000 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the January 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,290,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,652. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.13. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $23.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.40%.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Misha Lozovik acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $96,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Portfolio Manager William Stuart Broadbent acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $62,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 34,458 shares of company stock valued at $453,087.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 409.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 55,306 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 1,659.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,064,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,627,000 after buying an additional 1,004,344 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 159.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 205,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 126,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 299.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,691,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,864 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.

