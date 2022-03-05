BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) by 443.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Acme United worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Acme United by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acme United by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Acme United by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Acme United during the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acme United by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 11,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. 59.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACU stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. Acme United Co. has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $124.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Acme United had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 19.21%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.

