BlackRock Inc. Purchases 3,880 Shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Urban One were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UONE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban One by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 222,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 112,749 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban One during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $563,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban One during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban One by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 30,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Urban One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UONE opened at $5.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.38 million, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average is $6.42. Urban One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $24.16.

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

