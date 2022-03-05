BlackRock Inc. Invests $179,000 in Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Celularity in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Celularity in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celularity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ:CELU opened at $6.95 on Friday. Celularity Inc has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.18.

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

