BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,164 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in GeoPark were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GeoPark by 4.1% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 76,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of GeoPark by 13.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 248,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 29,804 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GeoPark by 87.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 18,870 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the second quarter worth about $432,000. 36.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPRK opened at $15.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.76. The stock has a market cap of $944.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.71. GeoPark Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

