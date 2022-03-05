BlackRock Inc. Buys New Shares in NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 157,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.17% of NextPlay Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextPlay Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Institutional investors own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NXTP shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of NextPlay Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextPlay Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd.

Shares of NXTP opened at $0.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NextPlay Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $4.99.

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). NextPlay Technologies had a negative net margin of 566.50% and a negative return on equity of 71.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextPlay Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NextPlay Technologies, Inc provides digital advertising services. It operates as a technology solutions company, which offers gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. The company was is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

