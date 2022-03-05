BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 54.7% from the January 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:BGR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,260. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $11.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

