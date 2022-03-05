BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (DSU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on March 31st

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by 4.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 266,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 11,738 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 5.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,818 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 169,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the third quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

