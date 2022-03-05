Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.65.

BSM opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average of $11.36. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.41. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 29.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mudita Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $10,365,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,942,000 after buying an additional 918,817 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 955,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,513,000 after purchasing an additional 331,595 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 650,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 265,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 577,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 242,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

