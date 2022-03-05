Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.950-$4.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:BKH traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.78. 458,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,281. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.32 and its 200-day moving average is $67.59. Black Hills has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $72.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. The business had revenue of $562.50 million during the quarter. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Black Hills will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 63.47%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKH. Mizuho upgraded Black Hills from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Hills has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKH. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 1,490.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

